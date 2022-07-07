Skip to main content

Auburn basketball games in Israel will be televised by the SEC Network

The SEC Network is set to televise the Auburn basketball scrimmages in Israel.

The Auburn basketball team will take a trip to Israel in August, where they will scrimmage the Israeli National Team. 

This is very exciting news for Auburn fans as it will allow them to see some newcomers like Johni Broome, Chance Westry, Tre Donaldson, and Yohan Traore live in action before the season starts in November. 

We will hope to see that the guards Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper, and KD Johnson have taken a step forward. Guard play was an issue for the Tigers down the stretch, so it will need to improve for the Tigers to have a chance to have another historic season.

Hopefully, wing Allen Flanigan will be ready for a great season after coming off a year where he didn't quite look himself. Flanigan had Achilles surgery before the season and never looked the same. Hopefully, now a year removed from surgery, he will be back to 100 percent and go back to being the scorer he is caple of being. 

This also says a lot about how far the Auburn basketball program has come under the wing of Coach Bruce Pearl. 

Previous to his time on the Plains, the Tigers would haven't had a chance to get these type of games televised. 

The future is bright for the Auburn basketball team as long as the Tigers have one of the best coaches in the country, Bruce Pearl. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (right) talks with guard Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball games in Israel will be televised by the SEC Network

By Andrew Stefaniak19 seconds ago
September 1, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Tajh Boyd (10) is sacked by Auburn Tigers defensive end Corey Lemonier (55) in the first half at the Georgia Dome.
Football

One source is saying four teams are negotiating to join the SEC

By Zac Blackerby33 minutes ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Colby Wooden expects the Auburn defense to be better next season

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Jun 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets first round draft pick Jabari Smith Jr. smiles during a press conference at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

How to watch Jabari Smith play for the Houston Rockets vs the Orlando Magic

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach (right) look on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Mississippi State Bulldogs

By Lance Dawe8 hours ago
Auburn Tigers defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett (18) carries against the Georgia State Panthers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn09
Football

Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett leads the nation in a key stat

By Zac Blackerby21 hours ago
Auburn war eagle Independence flies before the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Auburn Tigers leads Akron Zips 37-0.
Football

Five recruits Auburn football needs to pursue hard

By Andrew StefaniakJul 6, 2022
Jun 20, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers pitcher Trace Bright (21) throws in the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Trace Bright Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

By Lindsay CrosbyJul 6, 2022