Auburn basketball games in Israel will be televised by the SEC Network

The Auburn basketball team will take a trip to Israel in August, where they will scrimmage the Israeli National Team.

This is very exciting news for Auburn fans as it will allow them to see some newcomers like Johni Broome, Chance Westry, Tre Donaldson, and Yohan Traore live in action before the season starts in November.

We will hope to see that the guards Wendell Green Jr., Zep Jasper, and KD Johnson have taken a step forward. Guard play was an issue for the Tigers down the stretch, so it will need to improve for the Tigers to have a chance to have another historic season.

Hopefully, wing Allen Flanigan will be ready for a great season after coming off a year where he didn't quite look himself. Flanigan had Achilles surgery before the season and never looked the same. Hopefully, now a year removed from surgery, he will be back to 100 percent and go back to being the scorer he is caple of being.

This also says a lot about how far the Auburn basketball program has come under the wing of Coach Bruce Pearl.

Previous to his time on the Plains, the Tigers would haven't had a chance to get these type of games televised.

The future is bright for the Auburn basketball team as long as the Tigers have one of the best coaches in the country, Bruce Pearl.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch