Auburn Basketball Sets Up Showdown with Purdue
Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers have added another marquee game to its non-conference schedule. Auburn will play the Purdue Boilermakers in 2024 and 2025 according to the team.
The matchup at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, will take place on December 21 and will add to a schedule which already included a massive trip to Cameron Indoor to take on Duke in the SEC/ACC challenge.
In return for Purdue coming to Birmingham, Auburn will play a game on December 20, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. So, while this is not a true home and home. It's still a chance for each team to play in front of its home fans as Auburn and Purdue look to remain near the top of their respective conferences for the coming years.
Purdue, after losing to UConn in the national championship game also lost two-time defending player of the year Zack Edey to the NBA draft. He was the ninth-overall pick of the Memphis Grizzlies. However, the Boilermakers are reloading with an experienced back court and is currently ranked No. 16 in the preseason ESPN's way-too-early poll. Auburn is currently ranked No. 11 in this poll. The Boilermakers are the highest ranked team in the Big Ten.
This will be the fourth game the Auburn Tigers have played in Legacy Arena under Pearl. The Tigers are 3-0 in these games. But, this game against Purdue is a far cry from the previous three opponents in St. Louis, UAB, and Middle Tennessee State. If the Tigers want to get to 4-0, they will need to bring their 'A' game just 17 days after taking on the Duke Blue Devils.