Auburn Basketball Star Tahaad Pettiford Arrested on DUI Charge
Auburn Tigers star guard Tahaad Pettiford was reportedly arrested early Saturday morning on a DUI charge. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Department's public records, where Auburn resides, he was under the influence of alcohol and had his bond set at $1,000.
The Auburn Tigers have not released a statement yet on the matter, at least on their social media platforms, at the time of this story's publication.
The Montgomery Advertiser reached out for comment and reported that they had not heard back yet.
There is no blood alcohol level reported. According to Alabama state law, persons under the age of 21 with a blood alcohol concentration of .02% or higher can be charged with DUI. So, it can be assumed that his levels were above that. This is a consistent law across the country. Adults over 21 in all states receive a DUI if their BAC is 0.08%.
Pettiford is returning to Auburn for his sophomore season after checking in on his NBA Draft stock. He participated in the NBA Draft combine and reportedly had a strong showing. He ultimately chose to return to Auburn to boost his draft stock for 2026.
During his freshman campaign, he averaged 11.6 points and 3.0 assists in 22.9 minutes per game and earned a spot on the SEC's All-Freshman Team. He was part of an Auburn team that went on a run to the Final Four. It was the second time in program history that Auburn hoops reached the final weekend of March Madness.