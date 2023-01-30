Auburn basketball still ranked in latest AP top 25 poll

Make it 32 consecutive weeks in the AP top 25.

The Auburn Tigers (16-5, 6-2 SEC) are still somehow inside the poll after losing their two games this past week to Texas A&M and West Virginia.

The Tigers struggled mightily in both contests, losing by 16 to the Aggies and finding themselves down 16 in the second half against WVU, only to have their comeback attempt fall short.

Auburn is one of three SEC teams inside the poll, with Tennessee and Alabama checking in at No. 2 and No. 4 respectively.

You can take a look at the entire poll below.

1. Purdue

2. Tennessee

3. Houston

4. Alabama

5. Arizona

6. Virginia

7. Kansas State

8. Kansas

9. UCLA

10. Texas

11. Baylor

12. Gonzaga

13. Iowa State

14. Marquette

15. TCU

16. Xavier

17. Providence

18. Saint Mary's

19. Florida Atlantic

20. Clemson

21. Indiana

22. San Diego State

23. Miami

24. UConn

25. Auburn

Others receiving votes:

Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1

