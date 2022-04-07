Auburn basketball takes major drop in final USA Today Top 25 Poll

Auburn dropped outside of the top 10 in the final USA Today Coaches Poll.

Auburn fell all the way down to No. 14 in the final USA Today Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll. They were No. 7 in the previous poll.

The Tigers (28-6, 15-3 SEC) finished their season win a blowout loss to Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, ending what many were hoping would be a deep run given Auburn's talent and their draw. Unfortunately, it was not to be.

The final polls essentially glorify the teams that made a deep run in the postseason. For instance, North Carolina rose all the way to No. 2 (as they were the runner-up) even though they weren't even in the top 25 in the previous rankings. Even Saint Peter's managed to climb up to No. 22 after entering the tournament as arguably the worst 15 seed (on paper, of course).

Kentucky took the biggest tumble out of everyone, dropping 10 spots following their upset loss to Saint Peter's in the opening round of the tourney.

A total of four SEC teams finished in the poll, with Arkansas leading the way at No. 8.

Here is the final USA Today Ferris Mowers Coaches poll in its entirety. SEC teams are in bold.

Kansas North Carolina Duke Villanova Gonzaga Arizona Houston Arkansas Baylor Purdue UCLA Texas Tech Providence Auburn Tennessee Miami Kentucky Wisconsin Illinois Saint Mary's Iowa Murray State Iowa State Saint Peter's Michigan

