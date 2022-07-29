Auburn basketball target Jayden Williams speaks on what has him interested in the Tigers

The Auburn coaching staff is working hard to land class of 2024 five-star center Jayden Williams.

Williams is ranked as the 12th best player in the class of 2024. He is a hybrid big man meaning he can play center and power forward. He is so good around the rim, both offensively and defensively. He can collect offensive rebounds and score with ease. Williams is also a great shot blocker. His hands are so strong that no one is getting the ball from him when he grabs a rebound.

He has the ability to shoot the three-ball, although he does not leave the paint much. Williams shot form is beautiful, so you can expect him to take jump shots much more often in a Bruce Pearl offense if he were to choose Auburn.

When talking about what draws him to Auburn, Williams said, "I watched a lot of Jabari (Smith). I liked how they let him play and allowed him to do certain things on the floor that he could do. They like how I am skilled like that, can do a little bit of everything."

Hopefully, Auburn will have lots of success recruiting players that play like Jabari Smith in the future.

Coach Pearl and his staff have been doing a great job of recruiting over these last few years, and adding a player like Williams would be an excellent start for the class of 2024.

