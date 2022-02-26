Skip to main content

Tennessee is favored to beat Auburn on Saturday

Several sources have Auburn projected to fall to Tennessee on Saturday.

The Auburn basketball team had an impressive win against Ole Miss earlier this week but despite looking better on the offensive side of the floor, many are expecting Tennessee to best the Tigers when the teams play Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. 

Almost every sportsbook has Auburn as a three-point underdog in this content. A few books have Auburn as a 3.5 point underdog. 

For what it's worth, most books have the total points line set at 140. If there under were to hit, it would be well below average for both of these teams offensively but with the way Auburn has shot on the road as of late, it is easy to see the argument for the Tigers needing to rely on their defense. Many books are projecting the Auburn offense to score 68 points Saturday afternoon. 

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Auburn only a 28 percent chance to win this matchup.

Auburn basketball is 18-9-1 all season against the spread. Tennessee is 16-11 against the spread this season according to ESPN. 

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers will play Tennessee at 3:00 p.m. CT in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. You can watch all of the action on ESPN and tune in to the radio broadcast by tuning into the Auburn Sports Network. 

Feb 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jaden Springer (11) is pressured by Auburn Tigers guards Devan Cambridge (35) and Allen Flanigan (22) during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Tennessee is favored to beat Auburn on Saturday

By Zac Blackerby
1 minute ago
