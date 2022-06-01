Auburn basketball ranked in the top 15 by CBS Sports

What do you think about this ranking?

Auburn basketball lost Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler after an SEC Championship run last season.

Going into this season and despite their losses, they return four of the top six scorers from a season ago. That was one of the main points that earned them their top 15 ranking in the CBS Sports basketball rankings.

Auburn comes in at 14.

Here's what CBS Sports said about the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers' ranking is based on Auburn returning four of the top six scorers - among them K.D. Johnson, Wendell Green and Allen Flanigan - from a team that earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a nice incoming class highlighted by Morehead State transfer Johni Broome and five-star center Yohan Traore.

Auburn has three SEC teams ahead of them in these rankings. Arkansas is at three, Kentucky is at four, and Tennessee is at 10.

Other SEC teams on the list include Texas A&M at 19 and Alabama at 21.

North Carolina receives the top spot due to what they bring back after their final four run from a season ago.

The fact that Auburn lost two players that are expected to be first-round selections in the 2022 NBA Draft and are still seen as a top 15 team shows the national respect that Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball program have earned over the last few seasons.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube