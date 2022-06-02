Auburn basketball top ten in returning minutes among Power Six Conferences

The Tigers are bringing back a lot of their minutes from last season.

Despite losing two first round draft picks in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, Auburn basketball ranks among the top ten in percentage of returning minutes (within the Power Six conferences), according to Barttorvik.com. Virginia, Indiana, TCU, North Carolina, Boston College, Arizona and Vanderbilt are the seven teams that return more of their minutes from last season.

The Tigers were 309th in experience during the 2021-22 season, according to KenPom. Auburn has only ranked inside the top 100 in experience once during the Bruce Pearl era- the 2019 season, when the Tigers went 30-10 and made a Final Four appearance.

Auburn returns all three contributors from its backcourt (Zep Jasper, KD Johnson, Wendell Green Jr.) as well as a decent amount of their bench (Jaylin Williams, Allen Flanigan, Dylan Cardwell, Lior Berman, Chris Moore).

The Tigers enter the 2022 offseason with a decent amount of hype after picking up a pair of massive additions to reload the frontcourt. Five-star big man Yohan Traore decommitted from LSU before eventually signing with Bruce Pearl and the Tigers. OVC Defensive Player of the Year/All-OVC selection Johni Broome chose to transfer to Auburn and will be Walker Kessler's replacement. Broome averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 3.9 blocks per game during his second season with Morehead State.

Four-star wing Chance Westry and three-star point guard Tre Donaldson should also look to contribute this season.

