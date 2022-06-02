Skip to main content

Auburn basketball top ten in returning minutes among Power Six Conferences

The Tigers are bringing back a lot of their minutes from last season.

Despite losing two first round draft picks in Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, Auburn basketball ranks among the top ten in percentage of returning minutes (within the Power Six conferences), according to Barttorvik.com. Virginia, Indiana, TCU, North Carolina, Boston College, Arizona and Vanderbilt are the seven teams that return more of their minutes from last season.

The Tigers were 309th in experience during the 2021-22 season, according to KenPom. Auburn has only ranked inside the top 100 in experience once during the Bruce Pearl era- the 2019 season, when the Tigers went 30-10 and made a Final Four appearance.

Auburn returns all three contributors from its backcourt (Zep Jasper, KD Johnson, Wendell Green Jr.) as well as a decent amount of their bench (Jaylin Williams, Allen Flanigan, Dylan Cardwell, Lior Berman, Chris Moore).

The Tigers enter the 2022 offseason with a decent amount of hype after picking up a pair of massive additions to reload the frontcourt. Five-star big man Yohan Traore decommitted from LSU before eventually signing with Bruce Pearl and the Tigers. OVC Defensive Player of the Year/All-OVC selection Johni Broome chose to transfer to Auburn and will be Walker Kessler's replacement. Broome averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 3.9 blocks per game during his second season with Morehead State.

Four-star wing Chance Westry and three-star point guard Tre Donaldson should also look to contribute this season.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 75-58.
Basketball

Auburn basketball top ten in returning minutes among Power Six Conferences

By Lance Dawe2 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with an official during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

Preseason magazine says that Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat

By Auburn Daily Staff2 hours ago
Coach Ike Hilliard Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn will host JUCO WR Semaj James on Monday

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Coach Eric Kiesau at Auburn football practice on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

2024 quarterback Prentiss Noland sets up visits with Auburn Football

By Andrew Stefaniak19 hours ago
The Auburn baseball team seeing their opponents on the selection show.
Baseball

Predicting the College Baseball World Series bracket

By Auburn Daily Staff21 hours ago
Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Lamont Gaillard (53) prepares to snap the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

SEC Football: Ranking every program over the last ten years

By Lance Dawe22 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper (2) dribbles around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Brother of former Auburn basketball star joins the team

By Andrew Stefaniak23 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) goes to the basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Allen Flanigan is withdrawing from the NBA Draft, returning to Auburn

By Zac BlackerbyJun 1, 2022