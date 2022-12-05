Podcast host critical of the Auburn basketball team

Auburn basketball is no stranger to not receiving love from national basketball coverage.

Bruce Pearl's Tigers find themselves as one of 12 undefeated teams left in college basketball. Those teams were discussed on the Locked On College basketball podcast as Andy Patton and Isaac Schade discussed if they were buying, selling, or holding the current batch of undefeated teams.

When they got to the Tigers, they didn't seem impressed.

"I'm surprised to see Auburn here," Patton said. "I think they lost a lot of talent with Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler going out the door, uncertainty about what their guard play would look like, what their front court would look like. They haven't played a ridiculously hard schedule to be perfectly honest.

I thought there was a decent chance that St. Louis would pick them off last week but they managed to pull off a five point victory there. I'm not super excited about this team."

Auburn is ranked 11 in the latest AP Poll and is currently 21st in NET rankings.

