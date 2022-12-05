Skip to main content

Podcast host critical of the Auburn basketball team

How long will Auburn basketball stay undefeated?

Auburn basketball is no stranger to not receiving love from national basketball coverage. 

Bruce Pearl's Tigers find themselves as one of 12 undefeated teams left in college basketball. Those teams were discussed on the Locked On College basketball podcast as Andy Patton and Isaac Schade discussed if they were buying, selling, or holding the current batch of undefeated teams. 

When they got to the Tigers, they didn't seem impressed. 

"I'm surprised to see Auburn here," Patton said. "I think they lost a lot of talent with Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler going out the door, uncertainty about what their guard play would look like, what their front court would look like. They haven't played a ridiculously hard schedule to be perfectly honest. 
I thought there was a decent chance that St. Louis would pick them off last week but they managed to pull off a five point victory there. I'm not super excited about this team."

Auburn is ranked 11 in the latest AP Poll and is currently 21st in NET rankings. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Bruce Pearl
Basketball

Podcast host critical of the Auburn basketball team

By Zac Blackerby
Chance Westry in his Auburn basketball debut vs Winthrop.
Basketball

Auburn basketball moving up in latest AP Top 25 poll

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada has entered the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) scrambles as he is pressured during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rhode Island, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Football

The best quarterbacks currently available in the 2023 transfer portal

By Lindsay Crosby
Sep 18, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A Florida International Panthers helmet on the turf before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football offers FIU transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather

By Lance Dawe
Wendell Green Jr. (1), Jaylin Williams (2), Johni Broome (4), Chris Moore (5), Zep Jasper (12) during the season opener between the George Mason Patriots and the #15 Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL on Monday, Nov 7, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn basketball outside of top 20 in first NET rankings

By Lance Dawe
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Podcasts

Podcast: The transfer portal is open

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas (0) makes a reception for a touchdown while defended by Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Transfer receiver Rara Thomas set to visit the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby