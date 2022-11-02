Auburn vs Alabama-Huntsville preview: Tigers to face fast-paced Chargers in exhibition

Auburn starts the 2022-23 season night with an exhibition game against Alabama-Huntsville. Here's a breakdown of the matchup.

Bruce Pearl informed the media yesterday afternoon that the starting five he plans to implement in tomorrow's game will not necessarily be the same five he rolls with for the actual season. Pearl didn't want to tip his hand when asked about the starters, but said that he's going to plan on rotating a lot of guys in (likely two more than normal). My call? The biggest names at the end of the season will not be (all of) the biggest names you see in this exhibition game from a production standpoint. If I were to guess at a starting five for the season opener against George Mason on Nov. 7th, it would be as follows:

G Wendell Green Jr.

G Zep Jasper

G/F Allen Flanigan

F Yohan Traore

F/C Johni Broome

KD Johnson will come off the bench as the sixth man, which I believe will help his overall efficiency - something he lost as last season progressed. Jasper will get a little more aggressive offensively. I still have my doubts his effectiveness. We'll see.

G/F Chance Westry will not participate in the exhibition and is still healing from knee surgery. Pearl said Westry is a couple of weeks away from being ready to go.

I asked Pearl yesterday about Allen Flanigan and how he's looked since his return to the court. “Flanigan has had a couple of the best (practice) weeks of his career,” Coach Pearl said. “The last two or three weeks has been really, really good. I’m excited to see myself. He’s been consistently good in practice. He’s been effective, winning, making plays at both ends of the floor, body language has been good. He’s in a good position to have a good year.”

I’ve been pretty skeptical of Flanigan not just as a potential pro prospect, but as a college player as well. His regression following last offseason’s Achilles injury hampered his development (potentially permanently, at this stage), and the off-the-court family issues he was working through earlier this year have not helped. I’m not going to weigh his performance against UAH heavily in the slightest, but I have a hard time believing that Flan is back and ready to roll… at least, based on what I’ve seen... but I’m not a coach. I believe Chance Westry will have an opportunity to start over Allen at the 3 when he returns.

My scouting report on UAH is pretty thin, and I’m basing it off of a comment that Pearl made earlier to the media: Coach believes that the Chargers are unique. They operate in a way that Auburn probably won’t see much of (if at all) this year. Not to say they are a bad team or that they are not capable of taking the Tigers down - even Pearl mentioned how some exhibition games have been a little tight during his time at Auburn (despite his 7-1 mark in such contests) - but it is a D-II school that will struggle to match up well physically against AU.

A brief overview of Alabama-Huntsville:

- 23-11 record last season (12-8 in Gulf South play)

- No. 24 in NABC Preseason Coaches Poll

- Took the 4th-most 3PA last season among D-II schools (34.2% was 149th in D-II, good for 138th in D-1)

- Returns top eight (!) scorers (CJ Williamson - 17.0 PPG, Chaney Johnson - 16.8 PPG)

- Averaged 81.1 PPG in 2021

- Actually had a +3.5 reb. margin despite lack of size

- +3.1 turnover margin

- 16.8 turnovers forced per game (15th nationally in D-II, would have been good for 9th nationally in D-I last season!)

- 19.4 points per game off of turnovers

X’s & O’s:

Coach Pearl noted that the Chargers are better from 3 than they are from 2, but also said that he believes Auburn will “pack things in a little bit” defensively - leading me to believe that he believes one of two things (or maybe both): First, Auburn simply possesses more length on the perimeter and will simply use their athleticism to their advantage, giving UAH more space than an average opponent and relying more on length than aggression on closeouts.

Second, although the Chargers play with significant tempo and love to fog up outside shots, Pearl is banking on that average 34.2% from deep factoring in, allowing Auburn to just pack in for long rebounds and set up their own transition offense. If UAH makes their shots, so be it.

A couple of notes on Auburn's offense vs the Chargers: The small-guard lineup Pearl likes may come to be a problem. Green and Jasper may struggle. The (likely) vanilla offense Auburn will run will force the Tigers to rely heavily on their own abilities rather than scheme (which may not be a problem, but it’s something to be aware of). Pearl hinted at Auburn’s potential strong advantage inside, so this may not need to be a game where AU goes deep into the X’s & O’s bag. AU may just let the high pick-and-roll action dominate most of the contest. Broome and Traore seem to have a phenomenal understanding of paint positioning and will likely be the benefactors of quite a few lobs and inside passes. Note that Broome uncharacteristically shot poorly during Auburn’s Pro Day (2-11 FG) - his last time out in a game-like setting.

I don't expect Auburn to do anything out of the ordinary here: Flex for most entry stuff, a little bit of horns, a lot of pick-and-roll actions. I'm curious to see what sort of sets Pearl runs for Flanigan. They've got options.

Something Auburn fans may have to adjust to is watching the Tigers themselves stylistically adjust to life without Jabari Smith. It won't go away from the offense completely, but Smith's ability to confidently catch and pull off of stagger screens and such will be sorely missed.

Kessler was arguably a more valuable piece in some eyes, but Broome should be able to replicate some of the things Kessler did well PNR-wise.

Game Prediction:

Under Pearl, Auburn (for the most part) has done a decent job of getting to the opponent's star and limiting him from taking over a game. I’d love to say that the most intriguing matchup of this game is CJ Williamson vs Allen Flanigan, but despite his overall scoring ability, WIlliamson was the third-worst perimeter shooter for UAH last season… on a team that does almost nothing but take threes. I’d look to Chaney Johnson as the primary threat in this one for a few reasons. He’s the best shooter on the team (58.6% FG was 3rd in the GSC, 46.4% 3PT) and has size (6-foot-7, 215). How he plays against Flanigan, Jaylin Williams, and Yohan Traore will be interesting.

UAH has one player taller than 6-foot-7 (Daniel Saylor, 6-foot-11). He only played 9.3 minutes per game last year. Just based on their roster makeup and play style, I would expect Saylor to start and to be the lone true threat for Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell, but I’m not sure.

I don’t expect Auburn’s guards to have a phenomenal day shooting, even though UAH opponents shot 35.5% from deep last season - which would have been good for 280th in D-I. It feels like this will be similar to some of the Tigers’ exhibition games of the past, but with a strangely familiar feel. The pace, smaller size, and love for the outside shot is somewhat similar to some of Pearl’s first Auburn squads.

If UAH gets hot from outside and Auburn plays sloppy, the Chargers can certainly win this game. But I don’t see them overcoming their size disadvantage. Auburn will win, but how effective the backcourt is relative to their volume of shots will be key in margin of victory. Watch how Wendell Green, KD Johnson, Tre Donaldson and Zep Jasper (one can only hope Jalen Harper gets in the mix as well) choose their shot selection. This game is all about fine tuning things before George Mason. UAH will try and play fast. I'm curious to see if Auburn will as well.

Auburn 76, Alabama-Hunstville 67

