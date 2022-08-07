Auburn basketball vs Israel All-Star Select Team: Live Blog
Game two is officially underway.
Auburn takes on the Israel All-Star Select team in their second game of their three-game trip to Israel. The Tigers routed the Israel U-20 National Team last week. Every Tiger (with the exception of Carter Sobera) scored in the 119-56 win.
The frontcourt combination of Johni Broome, Yohan Traore, and Dylan Cardwell was overpowering, combining for 49 points. It will be interesting to see if Auburn elects to attack the paint as furiously as they did last week.
Auburn will rotate their starters and will feature a new lineup this go-round.
Follow along for live updates and interesting notes from the Auburn Daily Staff.
First Quarter: Auburn 18, Israel All Stars 18, 1:40
Yohan Traore gets the scoring started with a two-point jumper, and then finishes again on the break. Israel responds with a dunk. 4-2 Tigers early.
Free throws even things up at 4. Israel with several quick rim attacks here to start.
Traore nails a three on the wing. He has all seven points for the Tigers. Following a Israel miss, Traore finishes on the break. 9-4 Tigers.
Allen Flanigan checks in and immediately turns the ball over. He follows it up with a missed wide-open layup.
After a pair of Israel free throws, Broome shows off a really nice post hook to make it 11-8 Tigers. Auburn still feeling things out offensively. Israel has four of their eight points off of free throws. Auburn up 11-8 at the first media timeout.
Israel gets an offensive rebound and a cutback to make it 11-12. The All-Star team is much more physical than the U-20 team, challenging rebounds and shots at the rim.\
String music from Jaylin Williams. 14-12 Tigers. Auburn is currently having a hard time staying in front of their their assignments.
There is a dude wearing an Alabama shirt in the crowd. There is always one.
Israel is doing a much better job of running sets and creating opportunities. A drive ends with a foul and a made layup. 15 all with 2:10 to go. Auburn shooting cold from three. Israel knocks down one of their won to make it 15-18 before Chance Westry comes back and knocks down one at the top.
Pregame
Auburn's starting five:
#3 Tre Donaldson (G, Fr.)
#25 KD Johnson (G, Jr.)
#5 Chris Moore (F, Jr.)
#21 Yohan Traore (F, Fr.)
#23 Babatunde Akingbola (C, Sr.)
