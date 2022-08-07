Auburn basketball vs Israel All-Star Select Team: Live Blog

Yohan Traore gets the scoring started with a two-point jumper, and then finishes again on the break. Israel responds with a dunk. 4-2 Tigers early.

Free throws even things up at 4. Israel with several quick rim attacks here to start.

Traore nails a three on the wing. He has all seven points for the Tigers. Following a Israel miss, Traore finishes on the break. 9-4 Tigers.

Allen Flanigan checks in and immediately turns the ball over. He follows it up with a missed wide-open layup.

After a pair of Israel free throws, Broome shows off a really nice post hook to make it 11-8 Tigers. Auburn still feeling things out offensively. Israel has four of their eight points off of free throws. Auburn up 11-8 at the first media timeout.

Israel gets an offensive rebound and a cutback to make it 11-12. The All-Star team is much more physical than the U-20 team, challenging rebounds and shots at the rim.\

String music from Jaylin Williams. 14-12 Tigers. Auburn is currently having a hard time staying in front of their their assignments.

There is a dude wearing an Alabama shirt in the crowd. There is always one.

Israel is doing a much better job of running sets and creating opportunities. A drive ends with a foul and a made layup. 15 all with 2:10 to go. Auburn shooting cold from three. Israel knocks down one of their won to make it 15-18 before Chance Westry comes back and knocks down one at the top.