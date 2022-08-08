Auburn basketball vs Israel National Team: Live Blog

Auburn will take on the Israel National Team in their final matchup of their trip to the Holy Land.

The Tigers, coming off of a 107-71 victory of the Israel Select All-Star team, could potentially be without point guard Wendell Green Jr, who tweaked his leg halfway through yesterday's contest with Select. However, depth has not been a concern thus far during Auburn's first two games (Auburn defeated the Israel U-20 National Team last week by a final score of 117-56).

According to Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, this will be the most difficult contest of their trip.

"Tomorrow night, we’re going to play the Israeli National Team, and that team is going to be 30-40 points better than the team we just played tonight," Pearl said. "It will be a great challenge for us physically. They’re going to run great stuff, they’ll have a scouting report on us because they will have seen us play twice. We pretty much don’t have anything else in right now, so we’ve got to kind of go with what we’ve got.”

Follow along for live updates and interesting notes from the Auburn Daily Staff.

First Quarter: Auburn 15, Israel National 15, 1:57 © Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Auburn forces an immediate turnover but can't cash in on the lob. Israel hits a three. Israel grabs two offensive rebounds but cannot finish the possession. Shot clock violation on Auburn. Yohan Traore knocks down two free throws to put Auburn on the board. 2-3 Israel. Israel misses an open three, gets a rebound, and hits another one. Traore scores on the other end. Tigers getting worked right now. Israel's ball movement has been phenomenal. Jaylin Williams almost loses the ball but hits a mirage jumper. More great ball movement, another Israel jumper. Williams hits a dunk, but the ball goes through the net and out. The shot does not count. Chris Moore gets his first points on a nine inbounds pass. Floater from Israel. Chris Moore gets another layup. 10-12 Israel, back and forth we go. KD Johnson gets a wide-open shot in transition and bricks it. Flanigan misses a contested three. Israel is getting great looks but isn't hitting as often as they would like. A free throw extends the lead to three. 10-13. Johnson gets another look from the same spot and hits it. Tied at 13. Israel hits a layup, Auburn gets a 10-second violation. Auburn is struggling to get pressure on the ball. Chris Moore gets another tip-in after a miss, and we are tied again heading into the break. Pregame © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Both teams are currently warming up. Deni Avdija, the No. 9 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will be playing for the Israel National Team. He also currently plays for the Washington Wizards. He averaged 8.4 points per game on 43.2% shooting in 2021 for the Wizards. Auburn's starting five: #1 Wendell Green Jr. (G, Jr.) #12 Zep Jasper (G, Sr.) #22 Allen Flanigan (G/F, Sr.) #21 Yohan Traore (F, Fr.) #44 Dylan Cardwell (C, Jr.) An interesting note here from Auburn basketball's Twitter: The Israel National Team is currently No. 42 in the FIBA Basketball World Cup rankings averaging 79.3 ppg & 41.2 rpg. It last defeated Estonia, 96-77, in a qualifier played on July 3rd in Tel Aviv.

