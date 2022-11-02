Skip to main content

Auburn basketball: Live updates vs UAH

Follow along here to get live updates on Auburn vs Alabama-Huntsville.
Auburn takes on Alabama-Hunstville in a exhibition contest to begin the 2022-23 season.

The Tigers (No. 15 in the preseason AP Top 25) are looking to rebound following a disappointing finish (Round of 32 loss to Miami) to a historic season (SEC Regular Season Champions).

The Chargers (23-11 record in 2021) return a plethora of experience and will look to contend for the Gulf South conference title (picked to win conference by media).

You can follow along for live updates on Auburn's contest vs UAH below.

First half: Auburn 45, UAH 32 | HALFTIME

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn controls the tip, and we are underway in Neville Arena.

UAH immediately comes out in a full court press and force Wendell Green into a trap. Timeout, Auburn.

Chargers extremely handsy on defense early.

Cardwell misses a wide-open dunk down the lane, but gets it back and throws it down. Tigers lead 2-0. Every time the ball is thrown to a post player, UAH is double- or triple-teaming. Green is already 0-2 on the day.

Yohan Traore gets a smooth foul-line jumper to go.

Auburn subs out everyone but Wendell Green. Broome, Williams, Johnson, and Flanigan are in.

KD forces a steal and lays it in on the other end. UAH responds with a three.

Jaylin Williams makes two free throws. After a UAH layup, Williams drains a three at the top. That's his spot.

A foul takes us to the U-16 timeout. Tigers lead 11-7.

Broome records his first block after the timeout. A wild sequence leads to UAH getting an easy layup after Auburn almost had a steal. Flanigan responds with a corner three. Broome misses two free throws.

Flanigan gets a steal and then has it ripped out of bounds on the break.

Williams and Broome check out, Cardwell and Traore check in. Both teams have combined for nine turnovers in the early going.

UAH is running a lot of five-out stuff on offense, a very modern look. However, their size disadvantage in the paint is apparent. The Chargers already have six fouls and have really been physical when Auburn gets the ball inside.

Cardwell misses two free throws (air balls the second). Auburn is 2-6 on free throws. UAH nails a three. Traore hits one of his own... and then the Chargers hit another.

A tough layup over Cardwell ties the game at 17. A foul on Cardwell on a rebound leads us to the U-12 timeout. We are all tied at 17.

Auburn is in the bonus with 10+ minutes left. Broome misses the front end of a 1-and-1, which is a felony in some states. He catches a lob on the fast break immediately after. After a stop, Broome gets it to go on a post up. Moving screen on UAH, Auburn basketball.

Charge on Jaylin Williams. A step-back mid-range bucket for CJ Williamson cuts the Auburn lead to two. Tigers lead 21-19 U-8. Broome to the line when we come back.

Broome finally gets a free throw to drop. He promptly misses the next one but Auburn gets the rebound. Foul and one on a drive from Chaney Johnson. Free throw missed. Stretch Akingbola checks in.

Green hits a deep two as the shot clock winds down. A charge on the other end gives it back to the Tigers. Green hits a three off a nice Flanigan pass. Auburn building some momentum.

Flanigan crosses up a UAH defender on the baseline and throws down a tomahawk dunk. Green hits another three from the same spot. Both teams trade free throws, and Auburn is up nine.

Tre Donaldson follows up a Flanigan miss on the break, and now Auburn leads by double-digits, 36-25 with 3:02 to go in the first half.

Traore finishes off of a KD Johnson feed. Goaltend on Cardwell. He then picks up a personal foul and a turnover on the other end.

Zep Jasper gets his first bucket to go, and Auburn is up 15. Chaney Johnson is just backing down into the paint and hitting turnaround jumpers. He's done it three times now.

Jasper hits one of two free throws and Auburn leads UAH 46-32 at halftime.

Auburn shot 51.2% from the floor and 37.5% from deep. Wendell Green leads the Tigers in scoring with 8, Jack Kostel leads UAH with 10. Both teams combined for 21 turnovers in the first half, but Auburn converted them into 16 points (UAH with 4 points off of turnovers).

Auburn has out-rebounded, out-shot, and out-assisted the Chargers thus far.

Pregame

Allen Flanigan shoots a three.

Auburn tips off against UAH at 7:00 p.m. central. The Tigers are currently warming up.

The student section was full an hour before tip.

Auburn's starting lineup:

G Wendell Green Jr. 

G Zep Jasper

F Chris Moore 

F Yohan Traore

C Dylan Cardwell

