WATCH: Auburn freshman Tre Donaldson rising to occasion vs USC
Auburn freshman Tre Donaldson has been earning his minutes recently.
In an early battle with USC in Los Angeles, Donaldson is rising to the challenge. Fellow freshman Chance Westry has not been performing well so far this season, and with KD Johnson out against Georgia State, Donaldson had the opportunity to prove himself - and did, posting six points, three assists and three steals in 19 minutes of action.
Against USC, he has a quick five points including an early three - an area where the Tigers have struggled this season.
He is taller than the classic Bruce Pearl style of point guard, standing at 6-foot-1. Donaldson is a dynamic finisher and passer, making him a fantastic point guard. His three-point shooting needs some work, but Pearl will start developing him quickly after he gets on campus. Donaldson was the starting point guard at Florida State University High School in Tallahassee for five years and has also played as an eighth-grader. Donaldson is not as high of a recruit as some recent Auburn stars like Jabari Smith, Sharife Cooper, and even recently committed Yohan Traore, but he is a player that Pearl and staff can turn into a star.
You can watch the highlight of Donaldson's three below.
Must read stories
Top five positions of need for Auburn football through the transfer portal
Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line
NC State quarterback Devin Leary set to visit Auburn
Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn
Former Auburn player and coach set to be named Arkansas' defensive coordinator
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube