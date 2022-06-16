Auburn basketball set to play West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Tigers will be heading to Morgantown for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Auburn will be taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, per Jon Rothstein. The game is scheduled for January 28th.

The Tigers currently hold a 2-2 tie in the series, with the most recent game being a decisive 88-59 Mountaineer win back in 2007.

West Virgina finished the 2021-22 season with a 16-17 record and 4-14 in conference play (last in the Big 12). They lost 15 of their last 18 games after starting the season 13-2.

With the addition of WVU to the schedule, Auburn's non-conference slate is beginning to fill out.

Vs George Mason (Mon, Nov. 7th)

Vs South Florida (Fri, Nov. 11th)

Vs Winthrop (Tue, Nov. 15th)

Vs Bradley (Tue, Nov 22nd, Cancun Challenge)

Vs Northwestern/Liberty (Wed, Nov. 23rd Cancun Challenge)

Vs Saint Louis (Sun, Nov. 27th)

At USC (Sun, Dec. 18th)

At Washington (Wed, Dec 21st)

At West Virginia (Sat, Jan. 28th)

The Mountaineers lost a good bit of senior production from last season. Four of their five starters are gone. However, Bob Huggins & Co. have replenished the cabinet with four transfers, including former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson, a shooting guard that the Tigers were in pursuit of just a couple of months ago.

This will be Auburn's third straight year representing the SEC in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers dismantled Oklahoma last season during the challenge.

