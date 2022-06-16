Skip to main content

Auburn basketball set to play West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

The Tigers will be heading to Morgantown for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Auburn will be taking on the West Virginia Mountaineers for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, per Jon Rothstein. The game is scheduled for January 28th.

The Tigers currently hold a 2-2 tie in the series, with the most recent game being a decisive 88-59 Mountaineer win back in 2007.

West Virgina finished the 2021-22 season with a 16-17 record and 4-14 in conference play (last in the Big 12). They lost 15 of their last 18 games after starting the season 13-2.

With the addition of WVU to the schedule, Auburn's non-conference slate is beginning to fill out.

Vs George Mason (Mon, Nov. 7th)

Vs South Florida (Fri, Nov. 11th)

Vs Winthrop (Tue, Nov. 15th)

Vs Bradley (Tue, Nov 22nd, Cancun Challenge)

Vs Northwestern/Liberty (Wed, Nov. 23rd Cancun Challenge)

Vs Saint Louis (Sun, Nov. 27th)

At USC (Sun, Dec. 18th)

At Washington (Wed, Dec 21st)

At West Virginia (Sat, Jan. 28th)

The Mountaineers lost a good bit of senior production from last season. Four of their five starters are gone. However, Bob Huggins & Co. have replenished the cabinet with four transfers, including former South Carolina guard Erik Stevenson, a shooting guard that the Tigers were in pursuit of just a couple of months ago.

This will be Auburn's third straight year representing the SEC in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers dismantled Oklahoma last season during the challenge.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Feb 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins talk to his team during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball set to play West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By Lance Dawe4 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn baseball infielder Cole Foster (7) scores a run past Oregon State Beavers pitcher Cooper Hjerpe (26) in the 4th inning during Game 2 of a NCAA Super Regional game at Coleman Field.
Baseball

Three reasons why Auburn baseball will & will not win the College World Series

By Lindsay Crosby57 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Basketball

Orlando Magic expert chimes in on Jabari Smith

By Zac Blackerby1 hour ago
Catholic's Jeremiah Cobb (23) barrels down the middle for a touchdown in the second half on November 19, 2021. 1119 Catholic Vs Hillcrest
Podcasts

Podcast: Can Auburn football land Jeremiah Cobb?

By Zac Blackerby2 hours ago
Auburn coach Butch Thompson, right, watches on from the dugout during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Baseball

Auburn baseball adds first baseman via the transfer portal

By Andrew Stefaniak2 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Sonny DiChiara vs Oregon State.
Baseball

ESPN analyst shares thoughts on Auburn baseball

By Andrew Stefaniak15 hours ago
Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans defensive lineman Cade Hall (92) is blocked by San Diego State Aztecs offensive lineman Zachary Thomas (76) during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the San Jose State Spartans

By Lance Dawe21 hours ago
Auburn's Wesley Steiner celebrates with a coach after the Tigers made a defensive stop against Penn State on a third-down play at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Hes Dr 091821 Pennstate 36
Football

Five Auburn football players that aren't being talked about enough

By Zac BlackerbyJun 15, 2022