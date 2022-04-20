Could Auburn football Players Beat Auburn basketball's Walk-Ons in a pickup game?

As Auburn football fans patiently wait for more news to come out about the QB competition, the transfer portal, and other position battles, the Tigers are going through workouts and finishing up their spring semesters.

Turning our attention away from gridiron news a little bit, there has been some competitive banter between Auburn shooting guard KD Johnson and quarterback TJ Finley on Instagram. KD believes that the Auburn basketball walk-ons would have no problem beating members of the football team in a basketball pickup game. TJ seems to think otherwise.

Finley put out a poll on his Instagram story which is currently favoring the football team at a 53% to 47% clip. Finley later announced on his Instagram story that he will be going live tonight at 8:30pm to showcase the basketball walk-ons facing off against several members of the Auburn football team.

Obviously, this will not be an official game and the teams will likely be playing it safe with their upcoming seasons in mind... but I wonder how competitive the matchup would be if we could take the 5 most basketball talented football players against 5 basketball walk ons. To be honest, I’m not sure who those 5 football players would be, but if you had to build out a starting five from the Auburn football team, who would you take?

I would start with TJ Finley for his height and length at 6-foot-7. You would assume he would be able to grab a few rebounds at the very least. Finley played one season of high school basketball averaging 9.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 1.7 APG.

But to answer your question about if Auburn Football Players could beat Auburn Basketball Walk ons in a full official college basketball game? Absolutely not.

