Walker Kessler records his second triple-double of the season

Walker Kessler has another tremendous performance for Auburn basketball.

106 years. That’s how long it took Auburn to record the program’s first triple double. Kenny Gabriel scored 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 blocks against Bethune-Cookman to etch his name in the Auburn Basketball history books. 10 years later, along comes Walker Kessler who not only matches Gabriel’s feat but performs an encore in the same season.

In front of a sold out Auburn Arena, Walker Kessler poured in a monster stat line finishing with 12 points, 12 blocks, and 11 rebounds to record his second triple double of the season. After getting off to a slow start, Auburn began to get Kessler involved offensively as he rolled his way to a statistically dominant performance. Texas A&M struggled to get shots up around the rim and in the paint as Kessler either blocked or altered shot after shot. With 3 minutes and 45 seconds left in the second half, Kessler secured the triple double off a missed free throw by Texas A&M’s Wade Taylor. The crowd cheered as Kessler left the court shortly after securing the triple double.

After the game Walker Kessler was asked what this triple double meant to him. Kessler was quick to give credit to his teammates and thanked them as well as the coaches for giving him the opportunity to achieve history. Walker Kessler and his #1`Auburn Tiger take on the Vanderbilt Commodores next Wednesday at home in Auburn Arena. The Tiger swill pose a tall task for Vanderbilt with Kessler continuing to dominate. 

