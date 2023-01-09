Skip to main content

Auburn basketball rises one spot in AP Top 25

After splitting the week, the Auburn Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25.
After splitting the week, the Auburn Tigers moved up one spot in the latest AP Top 25.

The Tigers (12-3, 2-1 SEC) lost 76-64 to Georgia in Athens last week but turned things around with a 72-59 win over then No. 13 Arkansas in The Jungle.

There are five SEC teams in the poll this week, with Alabama and Tennessee climbing inside the top five at No. 4 and 5 respectively. Arkansas drops two spots to No. 15 and Missouri stays put at No. 20. Mississippi State and LSU are both receiving votes.

Auburn travels to Oxford to take on Ole Miss (8-7, 0-3 SEC) for their second conference road test on Tuesday.

You can look at the entire AP Top 25 below.

  1. Houston (16-1)
  2. Kansas (14-1)
  3. Purdue (15-1)
  4. Alabama (13-2)
  5. Tennessee (13-2)
  6. UConn (15-2)
  7. UCLA (14-2)
  8. Gonzaga (14-3)
  9. Arizona (14-2)
  10. Texas (13-2)
  11. Kansas State (14-1)
  12. Xavier (13-3)
  13. Virginia (11-3)
  14. Iowa State (12-2)
  15. Arkansas (12-3)
  16. Miami (13-2)
  17. TCU (13-2)
  18. Wisconsin (11-3)
  19. Providence (14-3)
  20. Missouri (13-2)
  21. Auburn (12-3)
  22. Charleston (16-1)
  23. San Diego State (12-3)
  24. Duke (12-4)
  25. Marquette (13-4)

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1

