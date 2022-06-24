Auburn basketball newcomer lands on 2023 NBA Mock Draft

How many Auburn Tigers will be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft?

The Auburn basketball program has had two players drafted in each of the last two NBA Drafts.

It is certainly possible for that to happen for a third year when the 2023 NBA Draft rolls around next year.

In Yahoo's first version of their 2023 NBA Mock draft, one Auburn Tiger makes it in as a first-round selection. They have freshman forward Yohan Traore as the 25th overall player.

Here's the write-up on him from Yahoo.

It was 6-foot-10 Jabari Smith who went No. 3 this year, and Traore is a solid consolation prize to losing size in the lane (7-foot Walker Kessler also went in the first round at No. 22). A five-star prospect coming out of high school, Traore isn't the shooter Smith was in college, but he's a skilled, productive big man who has a nice touch around the rim.

Traore has NBA potential. But there was a chance that Allen Flanigan could have heard his name called if he hadn't been injured this past year. Perhaps he can get back to where he was before he went down and missed time.

There's also a chance that Bruce Pearl helps Johni Broome in the same way that Walker Kessler developed as a big man at Auburn.

Freshman Chance Westry is also a player to watch for the Auburn Tigers.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube