Zep Jasper: 'It only takes one game to gain confidence'

Allen Flanigan is on a tear.

In the past week, the Auburn basketball team has found its groove after a tough loss at Georgia. Wins against the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ole Miss Rebels have set this team on fire and the man providing that spark has been Flanigan.

Auburn senior guard Zep Jasper credited Flanigan for the spark during an interview this week on Locked On Auburn.

"We've had people like Allen Flanigan who is coming into himself," said Jasper. "He's been stepping up and playing awesome. He's been on fire."

During the last three games, Flanigan has scored 11 in the loss to Georgia, 18 against Arkansas, and 15 against Ole Miss.

"He's always been capable of that," Jasper said. "He's one of the players that can get hot. It only takes one game to gain confidence. You get one game, you get that confidence, and in your head, it tells you that anything is possible. And I feel like Allen, he got to that point. He had that one good game and he's back to his old self."

Flanigan, Jasper, and the Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi State in Neville Arena Saturday night at 7:30 on the SEC Network.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch