Skip to main content

WATCH: Zep Jasper scores an And-One to help Auburn vs Georgia

Watch Zep Jasper go hard in the paint vs Georgia.

Auburn finds themselves in a hole early in their first SEC road game of the season in Athens. 

Down 21-14, Auburn guard Jasper got the rebound and attacked the basket to add points to the Tigers' total. 

Auburn was named a seven-point favorite by most sports books entering this game. 

Here's the highlight of Jasper going to the hole. 

Series History

Auburn leads 99-96 in the all-time series with Georgia. The Tigers could claim their 100th all-time win in the rivalry series on Wednesday night. Auburn won both games against the Bulldogs last season.

Fun fact

Per a release from Auburn, Bruce Pearl (Tennessee and Auburn) and Mike White (Florida and UGA) are the only two active head coaches in the SEC to coach at two conference schools. Pearl has led his teams to 10 NCAA Tournament berths (including the 2020 tournament that was canceled) and White five times in seven years with the Gators.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Zep Jasper vs Georgia State
Basketball

WATCH: Zep Jasper scores an And-One to help Auburn vs Georgia

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 2, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) gets the tip over Colgate Raiders forward Ryan Moffatt (4) to start the game at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Auburn forward Johni Broome nails rare three vs Georgia

By Lance Dawe
Tank Bigsby celebrates with Tate Johnson after scoring a touchdown against Mercer.
Podcasts

The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn Football in the transfer portal - where the Tigers need to look next

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tiger s Sonny Dichiara (17) celebrates his home run the first base line during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Baseball

2023 New Year's Resolutions for Auburn baseball

By Lindsay Crosby
Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of a Baylor Bears helmet on the bench in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Baylor transfer offensive lineman Micah Mazzucca taking visit to Auburn

By Lance Dawe
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

Four-star LSU linebacker Demario Tolan has entered the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (16)
Football

Podcast: How many starters are missing from the Auburn football roster?

By Zac Blackerby
Rivaldo Fairweather
Football

Rivaldo Fairweather brings experience and production to the TE room

By Jack Singley