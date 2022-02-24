Zep Jasper helps awaken Auburn offense vs Ole Miss

Zep Jasper shot lights out to help power the Auburn Tigers to victory at home.

Auburn has been in a bit of a rut offensively over the last five games. Slow starts have plagued Bruce Pearl’s team and it caught up to them in the form of a couple of losses in the month of February. When asked about the slow starts after a loss to Florida, Bruce Pearl said “We’re best when everyone contributes, not enough guys have contributed.”

So who would Auburn turn to for more contributions at home against Ole Miss?

Enter Zep Jasper who performance was a welcome sight for team who has built an identity on playing lock down defense.

Jasper, who had three total points in the month of February coming into the contest with the Rebels, provided Auburn a much needed injection of offense from the point guard position. With usual contributor KD Johnson continuing to struggle with his shooting from the field, Jasper stepped up and put up 15 points on 5-7 shooting and 4-5 from beyond the arc.

On the back of a strong shooting night, Jasper helped Auburn to another home win and assisted his squad to an above 40% shooting percentage. Jasper was Auburn's leading scorer and powered the Tigers to a double digit win at home. against Ole Miss.

With only three games left in the regular season, Auburn will look for Jasper to build on this performance and help his team build offensive momentum going into the SEC Tournament. Next up for the Tigers is tough Tennessee squad on the road in Nashville.

Auburn Daily Football Content

Spring Preview: Quarterbacks

Spring Preview: Defensive back

Spring Preview: Running back

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube