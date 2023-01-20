Skip to main content

Auburn basketball starter holds SEC Network accountable

Zep Jasper calls out SEC Network for a take.

Despite finding themselves 5-1 in SEC play, this Auburn basketball team is still being counted out. 

Bruce Pearl has the Tigers focused on taking every opponent seriously. They travel to take on a South Carolina team that's 1-4 in SEC play. 

Auburn guard Zep Jasper shared something that he saw when watching the SEC Network earlier in the week. 

"I was watching SEC Network yesterday, I think I heard one of the commentators say 'I would watch out for Auburn to lose at South Carolina this weekend.' And in my head, I said 'What?' Come on man. Ain't no way," Jasper said on Locked On Auburn. "We take every opponent seriously no matter their record. The exception is we lost against Georgia because we played bad. We know South Carolina can play. They beat Kentucky. We're going to prepare for them like they are the number one team in the country. There's no way that we can have slip-ups. GG Jackson is a South Carolina Product. He's an NBA prospect. We're going to treat him like he's Kobe Bryant."

The Tigers will be looking to win their third SEC road game of the season and their second game on the road this week. The Tigers then return home to play a Texas A&M team that is a perfect 5-0 in SEC play. Auburn will go into that game with the longest home winning streak in college basketball at 28 wins. 

