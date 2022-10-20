WATCH: Jabari Smith makes first three-pointer of his career

Jabari Smith made his NBA debut for the Houston Rockets against the Atlanta Hawks in his hometown.

After a quiet first quarter, Smith scored seven quick points in the second quarter, including his first career three-pointer.

Smith's three-pointer was a long one as he pulled up a few feet behind the three-point line. But as all Auburn fans know, Smith can make them from anywhere and everywhere.

Smith's calm demeanor on the court translated to the pros as he looks like a seasoned veteran on the court.

It is so cool that Smith was able to make his debut in his hometown, as he had tons of friends and family in the stands to cheer him on in his NBA debut.

Smith and his teammates are currently in a dogfight with the Hawks, as both teams want to start the season 1-0.

Smith's Rockets team is made up of many young stars, so it will be fun to see this team develop into a potential playoff team over the years.

Regardless of how many points Smith ends up with, it is a joy to be able to cheer for former Auburn players in the NBA, which is not something you could have said before Bruce Pearl came to the Plains.

If you want to know how to watch the Rockets vs. Hawks game, click here.

