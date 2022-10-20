Skip to main content

WATCH: Jabari Smith makes first three-pointer of his career

Jabari Smith drains his first three in his hometown.

Jabari Smith made his NBA debut for the Houston Rockets against the Atlanta Hawks in his hometown. 

After a quiet first quarter, Smith scored seven quick points in the second quarter, including his first career three-pointer.

Smith's three-pointer was a long one as he pulled up a few feet behind the three-point line. But as all Auburn fans know, Smith can make them from anywhere and everywhere. 

Smith's calm demeanor on the court translated to the pros as he looks like a seasoned veteran on the court. 

It is so cool that Smith was able to make his debut in his hometown, as he had tons of friends and family in the stands to cheer him on in his NBA debut. 

Smith and his teammates are currently in a dogfight with the Hawks, as both teams want to start the season 1-0.

Smith's Rockets team is made up of many young stars, so it will be fun to see this team develop into a potential playoff team over the years. 

Regardless of how many points Smith ends up with, it is a joy to be able to cheer for former Auburn players in the NBA, which is not something you could have said before Bruce Pearl came to the Plains. 

If you want to know how to watch the Rockets vs. Hawks game, click here

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Jul 7, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith II (1) dribbles as Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton trails the play during an NBA Summer League game at T&M. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Jabari Smith makes first three-pointer of his career

By Andrew Stefaniak
Aug 21, 2022; Glendale, AZ, United States; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Wooten (50) celebrates his interception against the Baltimore Ravens at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Nfl Preseason Game Baltimore Ravens At Arizona Cardinals
Football

Chandler Wooten signs with the Carolina Panthers

By Andrew Stefaniak
first base club sightline
Baseball

First look at proposed upgrades to Auburn's Plainsman Park

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn basketball predicted to finish in top four in SEC preseason media poll

By Lance Dawe
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts after making a basket during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch Jabari Smith's NBA debut

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn head women's basketball coach Johnnie Harris at SEC Media Days 2022.
Basketball

Johnnie Harris Discusses Renewed Approach at SEC Media Days

By Harrison Tarr
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin walks onto the field during the second quarter of the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

ESPN reports decision on Bryan Harsin may not be made until November

By Lance Dawe
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) looks to handoff against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football's bye week: Five questions, five stats at the halfway point of the season

By Lance Dawe