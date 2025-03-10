Auburn's Johni Broome and Bruce Pearl Sweep Top SEC Awards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and senior All-American forward/center Johni Broome claimed the Southeastern Conference’s top men’s basketball postseason awards in a vote by the league’s head coaches released on Monday.
Pearl, in his 11th season on the Plains and 30th overall of his career, earned SEC Coach of the Year honors for the second time during his time at Auburn, where he led the Tigers to a No. 1 national ranking twice and to its fifth conference title (regular season or tournament) in the last eight seasons. Pearl is the all-time winningest coach in program history with 227 career wins. This is his fourth all-time SEC Coach of the Year nod by his peers (2006, 2008 and 2022).
Broome became the third-ever player in program history to be honored as SEC Player of the Year along with Auburn legends Charles Barkley in 1984 and Chris Porter in 1999. He garnered a spot on the All-SEC First Team for the second year in a row. Broome currently ranks among the Top 10 players all-time in career points (9th, 1,582) and Top 5 in career blocks (3rd, 227) at Auburn.
Joining Pearl and Broome with postseason honors were senior forward/guard Chad Baker-Mazara on the All-SEC Third Team, senior guard Denver Jones on the SEC All-Defensive Team and freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford on the SEC All-Freshman Team.
The Tigers have to wait until Friday before resuming action. They have a double bye in the SEC Tournament.