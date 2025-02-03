Auburn's Johni Broome Goes Back-to-Back
For the second week in a row, Auburn All-American forward/center Johni Broome (Plant City, Fla.) earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Additionally, he was selected as the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Week. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior averaged 23.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 2.0 steals in the Tigers’ Quad 1 road wins at LSU and over No. 23 Ole Miss.
Broome registered back-to-back 20-point and 10-rebound outings – his ninth and 10th of the season – against the Tigers and Rebels. He recorded a game-high 26 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots at LSU as well as 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots at Ole Miss.
For a school-record, fourth-straight week, the Tigers (20-1) remain No. 1 in the land. They remain the only unbeaten team in the SEC with a perfect 8-0 mark and one of only two schools in the country unbeaten in conference play next to No. 2-ranked Duke.