Auburn Daily

Auburn's Johni Broome Goes Back-to-Back

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome takes another big step towards locking up Player of the Year Honors.

Auburn Daily Staff

Auburn Tigers forward/center Johni Broome was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week again.
Auburn Tigers forward/center Johni Broome was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week again. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the second week in a row, Auburn All-American forward/center Johni Broome (Plant City, Fla.) earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Additionally, he was selected as the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Week. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound senior averaged 23.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 2.0 steals in the Tigers’ Quad 1 road wins at LSU and over No. 23 Ole Miss.

Broome registered back-to-back 20-point and 10-rebound outings – his ninth and 10th of the season – against the Tigers and Rebels. He recorded a game-high 26 points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots at LSU as well as 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots at Ole Miss.

For a school-record, fourth-straight week, the Tigers (20-1) remain No. 1 in the land. They remain the only unbeaten team in the SEC with a perfect 8-0 mark and one of only two schools in the country unbeaten in conference play next to No. 2-ranked Duke.

Published
Auburn Daily Staff
AUBURN DAILY STAFF

Home/Basketball