Auburn Re-Tightens Grip on Top Spot in Rankings
The Auburn Tigers’ win over rival Alabama allowed them to bounce back in a big way. After losing some of its grip in the rankings last week, the win made them virtually the consensus top team in the country again.
The AP Poll once again ranked them No. 1 in the country with all but one voter giving them the top spot. Florida, who beat Auburn the previous Saturday, got the other vote. The Coaches Poll ranked them No. 1 unanimously.
Along with the win over Alabama, Auburn also took down Vanderbilt on the road in Nashville.
Over the weekend, Auburn was named the top seed in the first top 16 by the Men’s Basketball Committee. They’re joined by Alabama, Duke and Florida as the top four teams in the country.
This seeding was released hours before the big win on Saturday, so they’ve solidified their standing even further.
ESPN still has them as the No. 1 seed in the South Region (Atlanta) starting off in Lexington, Ky. They’ll face the winner of the First Four game between Southern and Omaha.
The Jaguars would be the automatic qualifying team from the SWAC. The Mavericks would be the automatic qualifying team from the Summit.
Auburn is back home on Wednesday for a game against Arkansas. This is not the typical Razorbacks program were got used to seeing the last few years. They’re 4-8 in SEC play and 15-10 overall.