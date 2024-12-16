Auburn Continues to Sit Comfortably Near Top of AP Top 25
The Auburn Tigers holding steady in the AP Poll, still coming in again at No. 2 in the country.
The Tigers took on Ohio State at Holliday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and picked up a dominant 91-53 win after a 21-point and 20-rebound performance by star big man Johni Broome.
Tennessee held onto the top spot after narrowly beating Illinois on the road, picking up 50 first-place votes to Auburn’s 12.
Additionally, Auburn remains at No. 1 in the NET rankings and in KenPom. Auburn has five wins over Quad 1 opponents so far this season; it did not earn its first Quad 1 win until February last season.
Auburn will play two games before the release of the next AP Poll. The Tigers host Georgia State at Neville Arena on Tuesday night before taking on No. 16 Purdue in a neutral-site game at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon.
The SEC led the country in ranked teams once again with eight teams making the AP Poll. Apart from Tennessee and Auburn, the SEC teams who checked into the top 25 this week: No. 4 Kentucky (+1), No. 6 Alabama (+1), No. 7 Florida (+2), No. 12 Texas A&M (+5), No. 14 Oklahoma (-1), No. 17 Ole Miss (+2).
Five SEC teams are receiving votes: Mississippi State (158), Arkansas (151), Missouri (120), Georgia (18) and Texas (3).
Auburn has 10 games against ranked opponents remaining on its schedule. Nine of them are against SEC opponents, the other is against Purdue. If these teams remain ranked at the time they play Auburn, it would bring the Tigers’ total amount of ranked games in 2024-25 to 14.
Tipoff for Auburn’s game against Georgia State on Saturday is set for 7 p.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on ESPN+/SEC Network+.