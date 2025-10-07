Auburn Tigers 2026 SEC TV Schedule and Tip Times Revealed
AUBURN, Alabama—The Southeastern Conference announced tip times, television assignments, and midweek dates Tuesday for the 2026 men’s basketball league slate. The 2025 SEC Champion Auburn Tigers will defend their conference crown under first-year head coach Steven Pearl beginning on Saturday, Jan. 3, at Georgia.
The Tigers open SEC home play on Tuesday, Jan. 6, against Texas A&M at 8 p.m. CT before hosting Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m. CT. Auburn’s other home games will be against South Carolina (Jan. 17), Texas (Jan. 28), Alabama (Feb. 7), Vanderbilt (Feb. 10), Kentucky (Feb. 21), Ole Miss (Feb. 28), and LSU (March 3).
Auburn’s remaining road games will include at Missouri (Jan. 14), Ole Miss (Jan. 20), Florida (Jan. 24), Tennessee (Jan. 31), Arkansas (Feb. 14), Mississippi State (Feb. 18), Oklahoma (Feb. 24), and Alabama (March 7).
The schedule will feature the first-ever Neville Arena meeting between Auburn and Texas on Jan. 28 and the Tigers’ first game at Oklahoma in Norman on Feb. 24. Auburn will play a home-and-home series in 2026 with Alabama, Arkansas, and Ole Miss.
The 2026 SEC Tournament will be held March 11-15 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
2026 SEC SCHEDULE | All times Central
DATE, OPPONENT, TELEVISION, TIME (CT)
Saturday, Jan. 3, at Georgia, SEC Network, 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 6, TEXAS A&M, SEC Network, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 10, ARKANSAS, ESPN/2, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 14, at Missouri, ESPN2/U, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 17, SOUTH CAROLINA, SEC Network, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 20, at Ole Miss, ESPN/2/U, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 24, at Florida, ESPN/2, 3/3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 28, TEXAS, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 31, at Tennessee, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 7, ALABAMA, ESPN/2, 3/3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 10, VANDERBILT, SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 14, at Arkansas, ESPN/2, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 18, at Mississippi State, ESPN/2/U, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 21, KENTUCKY, ESPN/2, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Oklahoma, ESPN/2/U, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28, OLE MISS, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3, LSU, SEC Network, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 7, at Alabama, ESPN/2, 7:30 p.m.