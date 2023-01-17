Auburn ranked most passionate among SEC fanbases, Alabama near bottom

Auburn fans are passionate. This is not a revelation.

Tiger fans are known for their deep-rooted investment and devotion to the orange and blue. But are they the most passionate fanbase in the SEC?

Well, Big Game Boomer - a content creator that thrives on wild, outlandish (and occasionally intentionally stupid) takes for engagement, decided to take to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and drop his most passionate fanbases in college basketball.

Auburn, according to BGB, is the most passionate fanbase in the Southeastern Conference.

Syracuse (ACC), Purdue (Big 10), Kansas (Big 12), Xavier (Big East), and Arizona (Pac 12) are the most passionate among Power Six conferences, according to BGB.

This is how Big Game Boomer ranked the top ten most passionate SEC fanbases:

1. Auburn

2. Arkansas

3. Kentucky

4. Tennessee

5. Missouri

6. South Carolina

7. LSU

8. Mississippi State

9. Vanderbilt

10. Alabama

Note that Alabama - the No. 4 team in the nation - has the 10th most dedicated fanbase in the SEC. That's even lower than Vanderbilt.

Sometimes, it's hard to follow Big Game Boomer's logic, but at least it got us talking.

