Skip to main content

Auburn ranked most passionate among SEC fanbases, Alabama near bottom

Vanderbilt apparently has a more passionate fanbase than Alabama, according to these rankings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn fans are passionate. This is not a revelation.

Tiger fans are known for their deep-rooted investment and devotion to the orange and blue. But are they the most passionate fanbase in the SEC?

Well, Big Game Boomer - a content creator that thrives on wild, outlandish (and occasionally intentionally stupid) takes for engagement, decided to take to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and drop his most passionate fanbases in college basketball.

Auburn, according to BGB, is the most passionate fanbase in the Southeastern Conference.

Syracuse (ACC), Purdue (Big 10), Kansas (Big 12), Xavier (Big East), and Arizona (Pac 12) are the most passionate among Power Six conferences, according to BGB.

This is how Big Game Boomer ranked the top ten most passionate SEC fanbases:

1. Auburn

2. Arkansas

3. Kentucky

4. Tennessee

5. Missouri

6. South Carolina

7. LSU

8. Mississippi State

9. Vanderbilt

10. Alabama

Note that Alabama - the No. 4 team in the nation - has the 10th most dedicated fanbase in the SEC. That's even lower than Vanderbilt.

Sometimes, it's hard to follow Big Game Boomer's logic, but at least it got us talking.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

The jungle.
Basketball

Auburn ranked most passionate among SEC fanbases, Alabama near bottom

By Lance Dawe
Oct 5, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn (blue visor) and linebacker K.J. Britt (33) and offensive lineman Marquel Harrell (77) enter the field prior to the game between the Florida Gators and the Auburn Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Brother of former Auburn linebacker KJ Britt receives offer from Tigers

By Lance Dawe
Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws during warm-ups before playing the USC Trojans at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Does Auburn football still want a transfer portal quarterback?

By Lance Dawe
Nov 5, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs off the field during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn could have a major bounce back year with Hugh Freeze and Robby Ashford - here's why

By Lance Dawe
Hugh Freeze
Football

Auburn football announces A-Day date

By Zac Blackerby
Jan 16, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) receives a shower from his teammates after his performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves after the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn In The NBA: Walker Kessler had a career night against the team that traded him

By Andrew Stefaniak
Jan 13, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Jabari Smith shares special moment with LeBron James

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football named one of the biggest winners of the 2023 transfer portal

By Lance Dawe