Gallery: Auburn students return as Tigers take on Arkansas

The Jungle is back.

Following winter break, the Auburn Tigers return to action in their third SEC game of the season - and easily the biggest matchup thus far.

No. 13 Arkansas rolls into town following a close win over No. 20 Missouri and a desire to rise back into the top four of the SEC standings. Auburn, on the other hand, is looking to avoid a skid after losing to Georgia on the road earlier in the week - the No. 22 Tigers are 3-3 in their last six contests.

Now that break is over, the Auburn students are back and excited for another incredible game inside Neville Arena. The Jungle was out in full force and ready for the game hours before the gates even opened.

Here's a gallery of some of the Auburn faithful as we roll closer to tip between Auburn and Arkansas.

