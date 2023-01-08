Skip to main content

GALLERY: No. 22 Auburn picks up much needed win over No. 13 Arkansas

Here are pictures from Auburn's big home win over the Razorbacks.
Death, Taxes, Auburn winning in Neville Arena.

Things that will be certain now and forever.

The Tigers picked up a much needed win over the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks to improve to 12-3, 2-1 in the SEC. After losing in embarrassing fashion on the road to Georgia, Bruce Pearl's squad clearly needed a shot in the arm offensively.

While not offense oriented, Auburn managed to put together a stellar defensive performance while not turning the ball over on their end.

Here are our pictures from the massive win.

KD Johnson
_ANT1740
HTBB0601
Johni Broome
HTBB0583
HTBB0647
HTBB0614
HTBB0545
HTBB0555
KD Johnson
HTBB0536
Johni Broome
Johni Broome
KD Johnson
Wendell Green
Allen Flanigan
HTBB0126
HTBB0230
Hugh Freeze
HTBB0122
Zep Jasper
Jaylin Williams vs Arkansas
Zep Jasper vs Arkansas
Johni Broome vs Arkansas
Wendell Green vs Arkansas
HTBB0194
HTBB0658
HTBB0679
HTBB0682
HTBB0684
HTBB0693
HTBB0700
HTBB0707
HTBB0717
HTBB0719
HTBB0733
HTBB0740
HTBB0750
HTBB0755
HTBB0759
HTBB0773
HTBB0799
HTBB0803
HTBB0836
HTBB0840
HTBB0861
HTBB0868
HTBB0905
HTBB0910
HTBB0913
HTBB0964
HTBB0979

