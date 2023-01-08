GALLERY: No. 22 Auburn picks up much needed win over No. 13 Arkansas
Death, Taxes, Auburn winning in Neville Arena.
Things that will be certain now and forever.
The Tigers picked up a much needed win over the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks to improve to 12-3, 2-1 in the SEC. After losing in embarrassing fashion on the road to Georgia, Bruce Pearl's squad clearly needed a shot in the arm offensively.
While not offense oriented, Auburn managed to put together a stellar defensive performance while not turning the ball over on their end.
Here are our pictures from the massive win.
