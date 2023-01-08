WATCH: Wendell Green completes game opening four-point play vs Arkansas

The Tigers are playing well early against the No. 13 Razorbacks, and it started with a massive Wendell Green three - plus the foul.

Neville Arena could not have been much louder.

Green has a early six points with two triples including a game-opening four-point play. The Tigers lead 9-7 three minutes in

You can watch the Green three-pointer below.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch