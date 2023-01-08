WATCH: Wendell Green completes game opening four-point play vs Arkansas
Wendell Green is hot early for the Tigers!
The Tigers are playing well early against the No. 13 Razorbacks, and it started with a massive Wendell Green three - plus the foul.
Neville Arena could not have been much louder.
Green has a early six points with two triples including a game-opening four-point play. The Tigers lead 9-7 three minutes in
You can watch the Green three-pointer below.
