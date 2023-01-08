Skip to main content

WATCH: Wendell Green gets steal, finds Johni Broome for transition slam

The Tigers' defense is initiating some offense against the Arkansas Razorbacks!
Auburn's offense is playing about as good as it has all season long.

And the defense is creating transition looks for it.

Wendell Green Jr stole the ball from Arkansas guard Anthony Black and found Johni Broome streaking down the court all alone for the two-handed jam.

It's one of the Razorbacks' five turnovers of the first half thus far. The Tigers are currently up 24-17 with less than ten minutes to go. Broome and Green have combined for 14 points.

You can watch the highlight dunk below.

