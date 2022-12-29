WATCH: Dylan Cardwell rejects Colin Castleton at the rim

The battle of the bigs has been a good one thus far.

Florida center Colin Castleton has been putting in work for 20 years with the Gators, but has struggled thus far tonight vs Auburn. He has two points off of free throws.

Meanwhile, Tigers' center Johni Broome is 2-for-6 shooting on the other end. It's been a physical contest down low, as expected.

Backup center Dylan Cardwell just swatted Colin Castleon at the rim to pick up the Tigers first block of the game.

You can watch the highlight rejection below.

You can check out how to watch tonight's game between No. 20 Auburn and Florida here.

Related Stories

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch