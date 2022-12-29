WATCH: Dylan Cardwell rejects Colin Castleton at the rim
The battle of the bigs has been a good one thus far.
Florida center Colin Castleton has been putting in work for 20 years with the Gators, but has struggled thus far tonight vs Auburn. He has two points off of free throws.
Meanwhile, Tigers' center Johni Broome is 2-for-6 shooting on the other end. It's been a physical contest down low, as expected.
Backup center Dylan Cardwell just swatted Colin Castleon at the rim to pick up the Tigers first block of the game.
You can watch the highlight rejection below.
You can check out how to watch tonight's game between No. 20 Auburn and Florida here.
