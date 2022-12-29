Skip to main content

WATCH: Wendell Green delivers no-look pass to Chris Moore

The Tigers are locked in a fight with Florida early.
Auburn is out and running early with the Gators.

The Tigers currently lead 13-11, with Wendell Green flashing his passing ability - a no-look pass to Chris Moore got Neville Arena going.

Moore has an early four points for the Tigers.

You can watch the highlight pass below.

You can check out how to watch tonight's game between No. 20 Auburn and Florida here.

