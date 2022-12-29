WATCH: Zep Jasper steal leads to breakaway dunk for Allen Flanigan
Neville Arena just exploded.
We've got a game in Auburn, Alabama!
Auburn finds themselves tied 54-54 with Florida late into the second half. Thankfully, the crowd is right there in it as well.
Zep Jasper ripped away the ball and threw it up to Flanigan, who was streaking down the court and finished with an authoritative dunk. Neville Arena responded accordingly.
You can watch the highlight slam below.
You can check out how to watch tonight's game between No. 20 Auburn and Florida here.
Related Stories
Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans
What does PFF say about Dillon Wade
WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter
Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube