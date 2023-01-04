WATCH: Auburn forward Johni Broome nails rare three vs Georgia

Auburn foward Johni Broome is shooting 16.1% from outside the arc this season.

He knocked down his first three of the game vs the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) are in action tonight again a new look Georgia team, led by first-year head coach Mike White, who spent seven years at Florida.

Auburn is currently down 13-10 to the Bulldogs in the early going, but Johni Broome has made his presence felt; a quick seven points for the big man including the rare triple.

You can watch the highlight of the "big guard" Broome below.

