Skip to main content

WATCH: Auburn forward Johni Broome nails rare three vs Georgia

Broome has seven early points for the Auburn Tigers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Auburn foward Johni Broome is shooting 16.1% from outside the arc this season.

He knocked down his first three of the game vs the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers (11-2, 1-0 SEC) are in action tonight again a new look Georgia team, led by first-year head coach Mike White, who spent seven years at Florida.

Auburn is currently down 13-10 to the Bulldogs in the early going, but Johni Broome has made his presence felt; a quick seven points for the big man including the rare triple.

You can watch the highlight of the "big guard" Broome below.

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Dec 2, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) gets the tip over Colgate Raiders forward Ryan Moffatt (4) to start the game at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Auburn forward Johni Broome nails rare three vs Georgia

By Lance Dawe
Tank Bigsby celebrates with Tate Johnson after scoring a touchdown against Mercer.
Podcasts

The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn Football in the transfer portal - where the Tigers need to look next

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tiger s Sonny Dichiara (17) celebrates his home run the first base line during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Baseball

2023 New Year's Resolutions for Auburn baseball

By Lindsay Crosby
Oct 29, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A general view of a Baylor Bears helmet on the bench in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Baylor transfer offensive lineman Micah Mazzucca taking visit to Auburn

By Lance Dawe
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

Four-star LSU linebacker Demario Tolan has entered the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922 (16)
Football

Podcast: How many starters are missing from the Auburn football roster?

By Zac Blackerby
Rivaldo Fairweather
Football

Rivaldo Fairweather brings experience and production to the TE room

By Jack Singley
Don Bosco plays Hudson Catholic during the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University on Saturday Jan.15, 2022. (From left) HC #21 Xavier Edwards, DB #3 Evan Cabral and HC #0 Tahaad Pettiford. Don Bosco Plays Hudson Catholic
Basketball

Auburn basketball is pushing hard to land two elite 2024 players

By Andrew Stefaniak