WATCH: Dylan Cardwell throws down insane lob over LSU defender

Auburn is currently controlling the pace in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers are up 32-21 on LSU at the end of the first half. It's been all defense, hard-nosed basketball from Bruce Pearl's squad.

The half was highlighted by an insane dunk from Cardwell, who caught a lob from Wendell Green over a defender.

You can watch the highlight dunk below.

It's been an efficient night thus far on both ends of the floor, as the Tigers are shooting 48% from the floor and 45% from deep.

A live postgame show recapping Auburn at LSU will be available on the Locked On Auburn YouTube page.

Series History

Auburn is looking to pick up its first win in Baton Rouge since the 2016-17 season (W, 98-75 vacated) after LSU held court in both teams’ one-game meeting a year in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The Tigers have only won 24 times on the road in the 156-game series. Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl is 12-7 all-time versus LSU including 3-3 on the road. Last year, AU hosted LSU in the SEC opener for both teams prevailing 70-55 on Dec. 29, 2021.

