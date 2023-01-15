Auburn vs Mississippi State first half takeaways: A sloppy defensive struggle
A buzzer-beating Allen Flanigan three pointer extended Auburn's lead to 30-22 at halftime, but outside of that basket, nothing had come easy for the Tigers all half.
Here are three takeaways from the grueling half.
Turnovers plagued both teams
There were a combined 23 turnovers in the first half - 13 by the Bulldogs, 10 by the Tigers - in what was initially shaping up to be a pretty smooth game for both teams.
Mississippi State's second-chance points have kept them in it
Eight offensive rebounds have led to eight second-chance points for the Bulldogs. If the Tigers can work a little better on the defensive glass, they could easily extend the lead in the second half.
Auburn only has 14 rebounds as a team.
The outside shot has made the difference
Auburn has made 6-of-14 three-point attempts while Mississippi State has missed all six of theirs.
It should be expected that things even out a little bit for both sides, but it has largely dictated Auburn's ability to control the lead they have built thus far.
