Auburn vs Mississippi State first half takeaways: A sloppy defensive struggle

A buzzer-beating Allen Flanigan three pointer extended Auburn's lead to 30-22 at halftime, but outside of that basket, nothing had come easy for the Tigers all half.

Here are three takeaways from the grueling half.

Turnovers plagued both teams Eric Starling/Auburn Daily There were a combined 23 turnovers in the first half - 13 by the Bulldogs, 10 by the Tigers - in what was initially shaping up to be a pretty smooth game for both teams. Mississippi State's second-chance points have kept them in it Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eight offensive rebounds have led to eight second-chance points for the Bulldogs. If the Tigers can work a little better on the defensive glass, they could easily extend the lead in the second half. Auburn only has 14 rebounds as a team. The outside shot has made the difference Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn has made 6-of-14 three-point attempts while Mississippi State has missed all six of theirs. It should be expected that things even out a little bit for both sides, but it has largely dictated Auburn's ability to control the lead they have built thus far.

