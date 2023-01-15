Skip to main content

GALLERY: Photos from No. 21 Auburn basketball's 69-63 win over Mississippi State

The Auburn Tigers earned a chippy win over the Bulldogs on Saturday night.
The Auburn Tigers took on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night in Neville Arena. Auburn showed class with their warmups paying tribute to the late Mike Leach. The Tigers led most of the game. The Bulldogs mounted comebacks toward the end of each half, but ultimately Auburn prevailed in a lively exciting game.

Here are some of the shots from tonight’s game.

_ANT2149
_ANT2140
_ANT2145
_ANT2019
Johni Broome
Wendell Green
Jaylin Williams
Auburn basketball
Allen Flanagan
Tre Donaldson
Tre Donaldson
Dylan Cardwell
KD Johnson
KD Johnson
Johni Broome
Bruce Pearl
Tre Donaldson
KD Johnson
Dylan Cardwell
Dylan Cardwell
Lior Berman
Allen Flanigan
Bruce Pearl in the huddle for Auburn basketball
Cheerleaders
Wendell Green and Jaylin Williams
Wendell Green
Allen Flanigan
Johni Broome
Allen Flanigan
_ANT2345

Johni Broome
Basketball

KD Johnson
Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s 69-63 win vs Mississippi State

Adrian Posse, pro-style quarterback class of 2024 from Miami, Florida, arrives for Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp in Clemson Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Dabo Swinney 2022 Football Camp In Clemson With Recruit Prospects
2024 QB decommits from the Auburn Tigers

Jalen Harper pregame before Auburn vs Mississippi State.
Auburn vs Mississippi State first half takeaways: A sloppy defensive struggle

Swing your Sword.
LOOK: Auburn basketball honors Mike Leach in pregame warmups

Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) hits Tulane Green Wave running back Devin Brumfield (6) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Former three-star Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys commits to Auburn

Hugh Freeze
Auburn football named one of the biggest winners of the 2023 transfer portal

Wendell Green
How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Mississippi State

