Takeaways from Auburn's 77-64 win over Ole Miss

Here are five takeaways from Auburn's 77-64 win over Ole Miss.

Auburn rebounded well from it's loss at Florida last week.

The Tigers (25-3, 13-2 SEC) defeated the Ole Miss Rebels (13-15, 4-11 SEC) with a relatively stout defensive performance.

Here are five takeaways from the home win.

Walker Kessler finished with a near triple-double

Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) goes up for a layup as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Kessler finished with 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 blocks. He was incredibly active on defense during the first half, and eventually the officiating phased him out in the second.

Kessler's dominance is truly special. He now holds the record for the most blocks in a single season in Auburn basketball history.

Auburn is going to need to play more like they did against the Rebels in order to make a late-season run

Mississippi Rebels head coach Kermit Davis and Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talk before the game as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Auburn handled it's business, shot decent, didn't turn the ball over a ton, and had a couple of flashy moments. While it may not have been perfect, it was a solid game that could translate to the postseason. 

They'll need to replicate the product they put on the floor tonight to make a run in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.

Ole Miss clamped down in the second half

Mississippi Rebels guard Matthew Murrell (11) is helped off the court after suffering an injury as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

The Rebels held Auburn to just 42.3% shooting in the second half, including 27.3% from deep. Ole Miss also finished with 10 steals.

The Rebels have been hurt by injury this season, but Kermit Davis really knows how to give Auburn's offense problems.

Jabari Smith did not need to score to play well

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Smith shot 4-of-12 from the floor, finishing with 15 points. He filled the stat sheet up elsewhere, grabbing 9 rebounds and dishing out 5 assists.

NBA Scouts should be pleased with Jabari's performance.

Auburn's guards shot well for the first time in a while

Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) passes the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Wendell Green Jr. and Zep Jasper scored a combined 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting (52.6%). KD Johnson finished 0-of-6, but played solid defense for the Tigers.

Auburn is going to need more out of their backcourt as the season winds down.

Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) goes up for a layup as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Basketball

By Lance Dawe
17 minutes ago
