WATCH: Johni Broome goes off for 27 points against South Carolina

Auburn basketball picked up a massive win over South Carolina, largely due in part to Johni Broome's monster performance.
Johni Broome just went off for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn basketball picked up a massive 81-66 win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, largely due in part to Broome's monster performance.

Broome finished with a season-high 27 points vs the Gamecocks. His career high is 32 vs Murray State in the OVC Tournament last season.

He shot 12-of-17 from the floor - his 12 field goals were the most he had made since that OVC tournament appearance (13). Broome also finished with 11 rebounds, a pair of blocks, a +16 +/- and only one foul.

Oh, and about a hundred lobs. Some of which weren't even to Broome - backup center Dylan Cardwell even got in the mix.

The 15-point Auburn victory featured domination in the paint - 47 points compared to South Carolina's 20. The dynamics of Auburn basketball have quickly shifted from a high speed, three-point shooting team to one that runs more of a grit and grind system that focuses more on defense and getting to the rim.

Here are some of the highlights of Broome's massive outing from Auburn's social media.

Jan 21, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Josh Gray (33) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
