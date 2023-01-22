WATCH: Johni Broome goes off for 27 points against South Carolina

Johni Broome just went off for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn basketball picked up a massive 81-66 win over South Carolina on Saturday afternoon, largely due in part to Broome's monster performance.

Broome finished with a season-high 27 points vs the Gamecocks. His career high is 32 vs Murray State in the OVC Tournament last season.

He shot 12-of-17 from the floor - his 12 field goals were the most he had made since that OVC tournament appearance (13). Broome also finished with 11 rebounds, a pair of blocks, a +16 +/- and only one foul.

Oh, and about a hundred lobs. Some of which weren't even to Broome - backup center Dylan Cardwell even got in the mix.

The 15-point Auburn victory featured domination in the paint - 47 points compared to South Carolina's 20. The dynamics of Auburn basketball have quickly shifted from a high speed, three-point shooting team to one that runs more of a grit and grind system that focuses more on defense and getting to the rim.

Here are some of the highlights of Broome's massive outing from Auburn's social media.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Guessing Auburn football's starting offensive line for 2023

Bret Bielema takes a shot at Auburn football

ESPN believes Auburn is the best fit for QB transfer Spencer Sanders

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch