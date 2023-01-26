Skip to main content

GALLERY: Auburn falls to Texas A&M, snaps nation's longest home winning streak

The Auburn Tigers have just lost their 28-game losing streak to the Aggies.
Auburn basketball no longer holds the nation's longest home-game win streak.

The Tigers (16-4, 6-2 SEC) fell at the hands of Texas A&M by a final score of 79-63 on Wednesday night. A hot start was quickly negated by a better performance from the Aggies.

A&M outreached and outplayed Auburn in nearly every faucet, and when the Tigers threatened to pull closer in the second half, they shot themselves in the foot and Buzz Williams' squad capitalized.

Here are some photos from the streak-snapping loss.

Wendell Green
Jaylin Williams
Zep Jasper
Johni Broome
Aubie
KD Johnson
Tre Donaldson
Chris Moore
Tre Donaldson
Wendell Green
Aubie
Jaylin Williams
Allen Flanigan
Dylan Cardwell
Bruce Pearl
Wendell Green
Johni Broome

Series History

Texas A&M leads 14-6 in the all-time series with Auburn including a 7-2 record at Neville Arena since joining the SEC in 2012.

Wendell Green
Basketball

By Lance Dawe
Dylan Cardwell
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball’s loss vs. Texas A&M

By Jeremy Robuck
Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022
Football

Auburn adds two GAs to their coaching staff

By Cooper Posey
Allen Flanigan
Basketball

WATCH: Allen Flanigan throws down transition slam vs Texas A&M

By Lance Dawe
Johni Broome
Basketball

GALLERY: Auburn basketball vs Texas A&M pregame shots

By Lance Dawe
Derick Hall after his interception vs Missouri.
Football

Derick Hall projected first-round pick in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft

By Andrew Stefaniak
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl screams during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Ole Miss fans now apparently want to hire Bruce Pearl

By Lance Dawe
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze talks duringAuburn football signing day presser on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn player: 'Workouts are 1000% harder than last year'

By Zac Blackerby