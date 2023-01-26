GALLERY: Auburn falls to Texas A&M, snaps nation's longest home winning streak

Auburn basketball no longer holds the nation's longest home-game win streak.

The Tigers (16-4, 6-2 SEC) fell at the hands of Texas A&M by a final score of 79-63 on Wednesday night. A hot start was quickly negated by a better performance from the Aggies.

A&M outreached and outplayed Auburn in nearly every faucet, and when the Tigers threatened to pull closer in the second half, they shot themselves in the foot and Buzz Williams' squad capitalized.

Here are some photos from the streak-snapping loss.

Series History

Texas A&M leads 14-6 in the all-time series with Auburn including a 7-2 record at Neville Arena since joining the SEC in 2012.

