Texas A&M defeats Florida, will face Auburn in SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

The Tigers officially know their first opponent in the SEC Tournament.

No. 8 seed Texas A&M outlasted No. 9 seed Florida 83-80 in a thrilling overtime game that featured a last second go-ahead three to send the Aggies to the quarterfinals to face Auburn.

Auburn has already faced A&M once this season, defeating the Aggies 75-58 at Auburn Arena in February. It was easily Texas A&M's least efficient game on offense this season (78.2 offensive efficiency according to KenPom).

If anything is going to travel with the Tigers, it should be their defense. However, A&M has been shooting lights out as of late, shooting 52.9% from three against the Gators.

The Aggies (21-11, 9-9 SEC) are currently sitting on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament, currently projected to be one of the next four teams out by Joe Lunardi.

One of the major concerns with this Auburn team has been their three point shooting down the stretch. SEC Freshman of the Year Jabari Smith has carried the load offensively, but Auburn's guards have really struggled with their outside shot. Even worse, the Aggies held the Tigers to their worst outside shooting performance of the season (3-of-25, 12.0%). If Auburn doesn't adjust, they could be in for a very close game tomorrow.

Here is how you can watch the game.

