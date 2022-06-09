Skip to main content

Former Auburn basketball star leads way in odds for No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick

Jabari Smith has best odds to be first overall pick according to BetOnline.

We are less than a month away from the NBA Draft, and everyone is wondering who the Orlando Magic will take with the first overall pick. 

This is a fascinating NBA Draft since usually it is set in stone with who will be the number one overall pick. Some names like Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis come to mind. These two guys were going to be the first pick, and everyone knew it. 

That makes this draft so intriguing since there are three players in contention to be the first pick. Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero all have a good shot of being picked first. 

All of these three players are outstanding basketball players with lots of upside. NBA teams could not go wrong with any of them. 

It does seem like, although it is not a guarantee, the feel around the NBA is that Smith will be the number one pick. 

Let's look at the betting odds for these three players to be the first overall pick. 

Jabari Smith

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.

-500

Chet Holmgren

March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

+300

Paolo Banchero

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Sweat flies through the air as Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) saves a ball from going out of bounds against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

+1400

The Auburn basketball program has never had a number one overall pick.

This shows how far Coach Pearl has brought the program during his time on the Plains. Thanks to players like Smith, the Auburn basketball program is in an excellent position. 

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23rd. This will be a very exciting day for Auburn fans as they will hopefully get to celebrate with Smith and his family after he is chosen number one overall.

Jan 11, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

By Andrew Stefaniak34 seconds ago
