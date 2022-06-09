Former Auburn basketball star leads way in odds for No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick

Jabari Smith has best odds to be first overall pick according to BetOnline.

We are less than a month away from the NBA Draft, and everyone is wondering who the Orlando Magic will take with the first overall pick.

This is a fascinating NBA Draft since usually it is set in stone with who will be the number one overall pick. Some names like Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis come to mind. These two guys were going to be the first pick, and everyone knew it.

That makes this draft so intriguing since there are three players in contention to be the first pick. Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero all have a good shot of being picked first.

All of these three players are outstanding basketball players with lots of upside. NBA teams could not go wrong with any of them.

It does seem like, although it is not a guarantee, the feel around the NBA is that Smith will be the number one pick.

Let's look at the betting odds for these three players to be the first overall pick.

Jabari Smith © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK -500 Chet Holmgren Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports +300 Paolo Banchero Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports +1400

The Auburn basketball program has never had a number one overall pick.

This shows how far Coach Pearl has brought the program during his time on the Plains. Thanks to players like Smith, the Auburn basketball program is in an excellent position.

The NBA Draft will take place on June 23rd. This will be a very exciting day for Auburn fans as they will hopefully get to celebrate with Smith and his family after he is chosen number one overall.

