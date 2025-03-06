BREAKING: Auburn Fires Basketball Coach After Disappointing Season
AUBURN, Ala.—Auburn is making a leadership change with its women’s basketball program, Director of Athletics John Cohen announced Thursday.
“After a thorough review of our women’s basketball program, I have made the difficult decision that a leadership change is in the best interest of Auburn University,” Cohen said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Johnnie (Harris). Having worked with her for more than a decade at two institutions, I know Johnnie is an exceptional person with a great basketball mind. I thank Johnnie for the way she represented Auburn and for her contributions to our women’s basketball program. While these decisions are never easy, the program must move in a new direction.”
A national search for a new women’s basketball coach will begin immediately.
Harris led the Tigers to a 12-18 record in 2024/-25 including an abysmal 3-13 in the SEC. Her Tigers were knocked out of the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night be the Florida Gators.
Harris was 58-63 in her four seasons in charge at Auburn with the Tigers' best campaign coming last year when they finished 20-12 and made the SEC Tournament.