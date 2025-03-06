Auburn Daily

BREAKING: Auburn Fires Basketball Coach After Disappointing Season

The Auburn Tigers announced on Thursday that they were moving on from women's basketball coach Johnnie Harris.

Auburn Tigers head coach Johnnie Harris was fired after compiling a 58-63 record in four seasons at Auburn.
AUBURN, Ala.—Auburn is making a leadership change with its women’s basketball program, Director of Athletics John Cohen announced Thursday.

“After a thorough review of our women’s basketball program, I have made the difficult decision that a leadership change is in the best interest of Auburn University,” Cohen said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Johnnie (Harris). Having worked with her for more than a decade at two institutions, I know Johnnie is an exceptional person with a great basketball mind. I thank Johnnie for the way she represented Auburn and for her contributions to our women’s basketball program. While these decisions are never easy, the program must move in a new direction.”

A national search for a new women’s basketball coach will begin immediately.

Harris led the Tigers to a 12-18 record in 2024/-25 including an abysmal 3-13 in the SEC. Her Tigers were knocked out of the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night be the Florida Gators.

Harris was 58-63 in her four seasons in charge at Auburn with the Tigers' best campaign coming last year when they finished 20-12 and made the SEC Tournament.

