CBS Sports ranks Auburn basketball in their college basketball rankings

Now that recruiting is done, and nearly all of the transfer portal targets have found a home, CBS Sports released their preseason top 25 for this upcoming basketball season.

Auburn was ranked number 13 in the country. The reason for having Auburn ranked so high was that they would have four of their top six scorers based on points per game returning.

The Tigers will be bringing back K.D. Johnson 12.3ppg, Wendell Green Jr 12.0ppg, Allen Flanigan, 6.3ppg, and Jaylin Williams 5.6ppg.

These players are returning to a team that won the SEC regular-season championship and was a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Hopefully, another year in Coach Pearl's system will help players like Johnson and Green Jr. The key to the team's success in 2022 will be guard play. These two players will need to step up in a big way for this team to have a chance to repeat what it did last season.

CBS Sports was also impressed with the recruiting class that Auburn is bringing in, which includes five-star Yohan Traore, four-star Chance Westry, three-star Tre Donaldson, and Morehead State transfer Johni Broome.

The three players that the Tigers lost were Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler, and Devin Cambridge. It is near impossible to replace what those three players brought to the table for the Tigers.

Coach Pearl did a terrific job of reloading this basketball team to be able to have another great season in 2022.

With the preseason rank of 13 from CBS Sports, it is clear that this Auburn basketball team is on its way to another historic season.

