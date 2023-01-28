Why did Charles Barkley choose to go to Auburn? Because 'they sucked'

Skip to main content

Why did Charles Barkley choose Auburn? 'They sucked'

Barkley shared why he chose the Tigers over other schools during Auburn's matchup vs West Virginia.
Charles Barkley's television commentary will never grow old.

Auburn faced off against West Virginia on Saturday afternoon in the final installment of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Barkley, who decided to attend the matchup, was brought on ESPN in the middle of the game for an interview with announcers Kevin Fitzgerald and Dane Bradshaw.

Fitzgerald and Bradshaw asked Barkley why he decided to choose to go to Auburn over other various schools.

Barkley, of course, was as honest and straightforward as possible.

“They sucked, to be honest with you," Barkley said. "I tell all of these kids if you want an education, you get an education anywhere. But the No. 1 thing you look at if you’re going to a school is playing time."

Barkley also noted that his other primary options Alabama and UAB, but because he wanted all of the playing time he could get, he chose the Tigers.

Oh, and he also took a shot at the "stupid ass transfer portal" in the process.

"With this stupid ass transfer portal we’ve got going on in America today [...] you knew that quarterback or the guy was good, why would you go to the school when you know there’s a great player already there? [...] I was looking at Alabama, Auburn, UAB - UAB was my first choice - Then I looked at Alabama. When I went to Auburn, they weren’t very good, and I wanted to play. It turned into the best decision ever.

The Tigers ended up losing to West Virginia 80-77 after a furious second-half comeback from a 16-point deficit. Barkley's comments were certainly the highlight of the first half.

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
